Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators

MoRTH also announced that a ten per cent of the fare, not exceeding ₹100, to be imposed on the driver if a ride is cancelled without any specific reason

A similar penalty has also been announced for the passengers for any cancellation without any specific reason | Representational Image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
The Centre on Tuesday permits cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido to charge up to twice the base fare as a surge price during peak hours, up from the previous cap of 1.5 times. During non-peak hours, the fare must be at least 50 per cent of the base rate.  The announcement was made by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the new Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025. MoRTH also announced that a ten per cent of the fare, not exceeding ₹100, to be imposed on the driver if a ride is cancelled without any specific reason. A similar penalty has also been announced for the passengers for any cancellation without a specific reason.    
 

Topics :OlaUbercab aggregatorssurge pricingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

