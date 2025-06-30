Drones, K-9 squad, random checks: Security scaled up for Amarnath Yatra

As the annual Amarnath Yatra
approaches, security forces and civil administration have intensified preparations to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims. The 38-day pilgrimage, which begins on July 3, will see devotees travelling via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.
Amarnath Yatra 2025: CRPF implements multi-layered security
CRPF personnel, supported by K-9 (dog) squads, are conducting continuous patrols, particularly in sensitive areas. The force has increased highway monitoring and deployed teams for rapid response in case of any incident.
Joint mock drill tests emergency preparedness
In a coordinated effort to enhance disaster readiness, a mock landslide drill was conducted on Sunday at Samroli, Toldi Nallah along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The joint exercise involved the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF).
The simulation focused on rescuing stranded vehicles and injured pilgrims. Teams provided immediate medical attention and efficiently evacuated mock victims to nearby hospitals. Deputy SP (Headquarters) Udhampur, Prehlad Kumar told news agency ANI that such exercises strengthen the preparedness of security and disaster teams. “These drills enhance the readiness of disaster management and security personnel to address emergencies and protect devotees throughout the pilgrimage season,” he said.
Amarnath Yatra: Trial run at Yatri Niwas
A trial run was also held at Yatri Niwas, the base camp in Jammu, to assess logistical arrangements. Buses were sent under full security cover to test transportation plans. Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishy told ANI that all arrangements are in place. “Today [June 30), tokens will be distributed at Saraswati Dham. We appeal to people to come in large numbers; we will provide them with all the necessary facilities,” he said. ALSO READ: Offline registration for Amarnath Yatra starts at special centres in Jammu
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Security review meeting held in Udhampur
Ahead of the Yatra, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level security meeting in Udhampur. Officials from the CRPF, CISF, district police, and traffic police participated.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure presented a comprehensive plan outlining force deployment, convoy management, emergency protocols, and langar (community kitchen) security. The DGP emphasised real-time coordination between agencies and the readiness of drone units, bomb disposal squads, and Quick Reaction Teams.
Police tighten vigil in Jammu district
The Jammu Police, in coordination with paramilitary forces, have established joint nakas (checkpoints) at strategic points across the district. These are operational 24/7, particularly near city peripheries, national highways, and approach roads to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.
The checkpoints focus on identity verification, vehicle screening, and detection of suspicious movement. They are supported by facial recognition systems at high-density zones. Random checks are also being conducted at hotels, guesthouses, and lodgement centres.
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Offline registrations begin
Offline registration for the Yatra began in Jammu, with special counters set up by the administration. Devotees turned out in large numbers, expressing confidence in the arrangements.
