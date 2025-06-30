Drones, K-9 squad, random checks: Security scaled up for Amarnath Yatra

CRPF personnel, supported by K-9 (dog) squads, are conducting continuous patrols, particularly in sensitive areas. The force has increased highway monitoring and deployed teams for rapid response in case of any incident.

Joint mock drill tests emergency preparedness

In a coordinated effort to enhance disaster readiness, a mock landslide drill was conducted on Sunday at Samroli, Toldi Nallah along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The joint exercise involved the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF).

The simulation focused on rescuing stranded vehicles and injured pilgrims. Teams provided immediate medical attention and efficiently evacuated mock victims to nearby hospitals. Deputy SP (Headquarters) Udhampur, Prehlad Kumar told news agency ANI that such exercises strengthen the preparedness of security and disaster teams. “These drills enhance the readiness of disaster management and security personnel to address emergencies and protect devotees throughout the pilgrimage season,” he said.