Railways to prepare reservation charts 8 hours in advance: 5 things to know

The Ministry of Railways has announced that reservation charts for long-distance trains will now be prepared eight hours before departure, instead of the current four hours. According to the ministry, this move will enable passengers travelling from remote locations to plan their journeys more effectively and will also reduce uncertainties for passengers whose tickets are on the waitlist.

Here are 5 key features of the new Passenger Reservation System (PRS):

1. Faster ticket booking

The updated Passenger Reservation System will support over 150,000 bookings per minute, a jump from the existing 32,000 tickets per minute. This marks nearly a nearly fivefold increase in booking speed.

2. Tatkal bookings restricted to authenticated users Starting July 1, 2025, only verified users will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app. 3. New booking interface The new PRS will feature a multilingual and user-friendly interface. Passengers will be able to choose their seat preferences and view a fare calendar. The system also offers integrated services for students, patients, and the specially abled. 4. OTP-Based verification for Tatkal tickets From the end of July, Tatkal bookings will require OTP-based authentication. "The authentication should be done using Aadhaar or any other verifiable government ID available in the user's DigiLocker account," the ministry stated.