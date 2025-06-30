SIR of electoral rolls only to ensure no voter left out: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Following the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has affirmed that the main objective of the initiative is to avoid any "illegible" voter and ensure that no one is left out of the voter list.
In his statement, the Chief Election Commissioner stated that one lakh volunteers have also been deployed to assist the elderly, sick, persons with disabilities (PwD) and marginalised groups in filling up their Enumeration Forms.
The objective of SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out, and at the same time, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral roll.
Meanwhile ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI), under the Chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, has started proceedings for the delisting of 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for the last six years since 2019 and the offices of these parties could not be physically located anywhere.
According to a release from the Election Commission, these 345 RUPPs are from different States and UTs across the country.
"It has come to the notice of the Commission that of the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered with ECI, many RUPPs have failed to fulfil the essential conditions that are required to continue as an RUPP. Thus, a nationwide exercise was conducted by the ECI to identify such RUPPs, and 345 have already been identified to date," the EC said
The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to take place at the end of this year.
