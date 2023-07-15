Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security arrangements at Jammu base camp

Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security arrangements at Jammu base camp

He was briefed by the officers about the deployment plans and management of boarding and lodging of pilgrims besides security arrangements in and around the camp, the officials said

Press Trust of India Jammu
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited the base camp of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and reviewed the security arrangements.

He also interacted with pilgrims and officers at the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwatinagar in the evening, officials said.

The annual yatra to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas began on July 1 from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

The DGP inspected the security arrangements and mechanisms adopted for the security of pilgrims at the camp, they said.

Directing that vigil be maintained at and around the camp, the DGP emphasised that instruction for the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedule should be strictly adhered to.

The DGP stressed upon officers to ensure strict compliance of procedures and instructions conveyed for the security of pilgrims.

He said that security measures should be implemented efficiently and security of all the vital points of the camp should be reviewed randomly, the officials said.

Topics :Amarnath pilgrimsAmarnath shrine

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

