Monsoon: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other Maharashtra districts

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra today."

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

IMD has also issued notice for the fisherman community and warned them not to venture out in the sea for the next five days. "Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea!"

According to IMD, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over Westcentral and Southwest Arabian sea, Gulf of Mannar.

IMD also said, "Squally wind with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.