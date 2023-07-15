Home / India News / Monsoon: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other Maharashtra districts

Monsoon: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other Maharashtra districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra today."

ANI
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 7:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra today."

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

IMD has also issued notice for the fisherman community and warned them not to venture out in the sea for the next five days. "Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea!"

According to IMD, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over Westcentral and Southwest Arabian sea, Gulf of Mannar.

IMD also said, "Squally wind with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Stalled monsoon in India likely to gain momentum in 3-4 days: IMD officials

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

PM Modi arrives at Louvre museum in Paris for banquet dinner with Macron

PM Narendra Modi leaves for UAE after concluding two-day visit to France

CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 cr relief as state battles aftermath of rain fury

NIA issues notice, announces Rs 10 lakh reward on arrest of TRF's terrorist

Chautala writes to Centre seeking permanent NDRF battalion for Haryana

Topics :Monsoon Mumbai

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story