Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of over 7K pilgrims leave from Jammu base camp

The pilgrims, including 1,423 women, 31 children and 136 sadhus and sadhvis, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal in separate convoys

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir
The 12th batch of 7,049 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 8:45 AM IST
The 12th batch of 7,049 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Sunday to pay obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 1,423 women, 31 children and 136 sadhus and sadhvis, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal in separate convoys under tight security arrangements in the early hours of the day, they said. 

 

While 4,158 pilgrims are heading for Pahalgam base camp in a convoy of 148 vehicles, 2891 pilgrims on board 138 vehicles have preferred the Baltal route, the officials said. 

The 38-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine started from the two routes on July 3 and is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Nearly 1.83 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the shrine, which houses a naturally formed Shivlingam.

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsAmarnath shrine

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

