Too early to conclude Air India crash cause: Aviation min on probe report

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that it is immature to jump to conclusions at the juncture over the recent Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has only released the preliminary report.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India flight, AI 171, crashed immediately after take off in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

"So, let's not jump to any conclusions at this stage. Let us wait for the final report. These are technical things and that is why we have these investigation agencies. Once they are clear..., they are going to submit the final report. At this stage it will be very immature for me to comment on it," said Naidu.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official programme in the port city, the aviation minister heaped praise on the AAIB, Indian pilots and cabin crews, calling them the 'best' in the world. He also underscored that 'justice' has to be done to the family members of one of India's worst air disasters. "Justice has to be done. So, I know it is a very difficult time for the family members, but from our side, whatever best we can do from the ministry we are trying to assist," he added. Promising assistance to the AAIB in submitting the final report, the aviation minister noted that, "We have to wait for something 'concrete' to emerge. This is a preliminary report right now and from the ministry we are analysing the report but I think it would be better if we comment on it once the final report comes in." "We are hoping that as soon as possible the final report comes in then we can arrive at some conclusion," said Naidu, adding that there are multiple other things that also need to be looked into before preparing the final report.