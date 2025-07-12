Crime in Delhi down by 8.4%, decline of 10% in rape and POCSO cases

With a 10 per cent decline in rape and POSCO cases, the national capital saw an 8.38 per cent decline in the overall crime in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to Delhi Police data.

Marking a drop of about 10,000 cases, from January 1 to June 30, 2025, a total of 1,18,822 cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Indian Penal Code (IPC), compared to 1,29,693 cases in the same period of 2024, the data showed.

Heinous crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and kidnapping fell by 13.13 per cent compared to 2023 and 10.39 per cent in contrast to 2024, according to the data.

The data showed cases of murder rose from 241 last year to 250 in 2025, whereas rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases declined by about 10 per cent. According to the data, crimes against women like molestation and eve-teasing also declined by nearly 11 per cent and 12.5 per cent, respectively. Snatching incidents fell by 25.97 per cent from 3,381 cases in the first half of 2024 to 2,503 cases in 2025. Similarly, burglary cases saw a decline of 25.4 per cent from 4,271 to 3,186, and motor vehicle thefts dropped by 5.98 per cent from 18,626 to 17,512.