₹1,543 crore transferred under Ladli Behna Yojana scheme: MP CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI))
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said ₹1,543.16 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme.

His remarks came while addressing a programme organised for Ladli Behna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Social Security Pension Scheme on Saturday.

"₹1,543.16 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme... We are also providing help through the PM Ujjawala Yojana scheme and have provided Rs 46 crore and 36 lakhs of the subsidy..." he said.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav took a holy dip in the Shipra river at Narsingh Ghat located in Ujjain district and offered prayers.

"I try to take a dip in the Shipra River every year here. It is an old spot and Narsingh Temple is located here, devotees come here to take a holy dip throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Sawan and earn virtue," CM Yadav told reporters. 

Earlier, CM Yadav participated in the Kanwar Yatra in Ujjain and also showered flowers to welcome the Kanwar Yatris.

Yadav also highlighted that the state government would ensure tight security arrangements for all Kanwar Yatris, along with appropriate facilities. He further added that instructions in this regard were already issued.

The Chief Minister welcomed Kanwar Yatris with a shower of flowers. He also performed worship of Kanwar, lifted it, and along with Mahamandaleshwar of Agni Akhada, Uttam Swami, began Kanwar Yatra by walking on foot.

The Chief Minister said that the tradition of celebrating all festivals with enthusiasm has been initiated by the state government. With the blessings of God and saints, preparations for Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain are being carried out rapidly.

"We are making all preparations with the thought that even if events like Simhastha are held every year after 2028, there should be no difficulty. Keeping in view Simhastha-2028, a 'Simhastha Dharmik City' is also being constructed in Ujjain for setting up ashrams and other arrangements for saints, so that convenient facilities can be ensured for the large number of devotees visiting Ujjain," he said.

Addressing Kanwar Yatris, Chief Minister Yadav said there are many cultures in the world, and though there are 194 countries, no country begins any auspicious work by taking a vow with water. "Indian culture has always considered water as life itself, and a way of living. By the grace of God, we have been aware of the qualities of water for thousands of years."

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during 'Sawan' month.

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

