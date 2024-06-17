Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: All you need to know about this fasting Ekadashi

Nirjala Vrat signifies "without water," hence Nirjala Ekadashi fasting is managed without water and any type of meal. Accordingly, it is viewed as the most challenging fast among all the Ekadashi fasts. It is the most significant of the year's twenty-four Ekadashi.

As per the Panchang Ekadashi, the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of Jyeshtha month will start on June 17 at 4:43 AM and go on till June 18 at 6:24 AM. On Tuesday, June 18, the Nirjala Ekadashi fast will be conducted.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: History

Due to a legend associated with the Nirjala Ekadashi, the Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Ekadashi, Bhimseni Ekadashi, or Bhima Ekadashi. Bhimsen, the second Pandava brother who was a voracious eater, was unable to observe Ekadashi fasting because he was unable to control his desire for food.

All of the Pandava brothers and Draupadi used to observe the Ekadashi fasting, with the exception of Bhima. Bhima, being upset because of his powerless determination and doing a disrespect to Lord Vishnu met Maharishi Vyasa to discover some solution.

Bhima was advised by Saga Vyasa to observe only one Nirjala Ekadashi fast as a way to make up for not following all Ekadashi fasts over the course of a year. Nirjala Ekadashi is also referred to as Bhimseni Ekadashi or a Pandava Ekadashi due to this legend.

Nirjala Ekadashi: Importance

The Ekadashi tithi on both sides of every month is committed to Lord Vishnu, and Lord Vishnu is regarded by means of ceremonies on Ekadashi. Every Ekadashi, according to Vedic literature, is a significant auspicious day to honor the supreme's eternal magnificence and might, which keeps as the sustaining cosmos force.

Nirjala Ekadashi: Rituals

On Nirjala Ekadashi, you must rise early so that you can catch the sunrise. Post bathing, put on a clean dress, and set up a spotless space for your puja utilizing a mat or towel. Start the puja by mentioning Bhagwan Vishnu's blessings and lighting a lamp and incense sticks.

Present flowers, water, tulsi leaves, fruits, sweets, and other items that Lord Vishnu enjoys at Bhagwan Vishnu's statue or portrait. With devotion, recite the Vishnu Sahasranama or another Vishnu mantra like Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.

Following the puja, they give prayers to the tulsi plant, which is considered holy on Ekadashi. You must recite Vishnu Sahasranamam and present flowers. Because it is a complete water-free fast, you should not eat or drink during the day or at night. To end the puja at night, do aarti. Your fast should be broken the following day with a light meal at sunset.

If the devotee is unable to break the fast the following day for any reason, they should drink water to show that the fast has ended, and then they can eat whenever it is convenient for them. Before eating the meal as prasad, it is traditional to first give it to Lord Vishnu.