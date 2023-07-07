Amid heavy rain, people queue up to welcome Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat

Heavy showers failed to dampen the fervour among people who turned up in droves to catch a sight of the Vande Bharat Express train on Friday during its inaugural run from Gorakhpur to Lucknow.

The semi-high-speed train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is Uttar Pradesh's second Vande Bharat train. The first between Varanasi and Delhi was flagged off in February 2019.

Moments before the train left platform number 1 at the Gorakhpur station, the skies opened up and the showers continued for a major portion of the journey.

Scores of people stood on the roadsides, flyovers, and balconies of their houses on the route to click a photo and wave at the train as it whizzed by.

The train halted at seven stations, including Ayodhya, on its way to Lucknow.

As the train pulled into the platform at each stop, youngsters with their arms stretched out, turned and bent their heads to pose for the perfect selfie while children ran along the white-and-blue express as it came to a complete stop.

Chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were raised at all railway stations during the short stoppages.

Officials, however, said the train will have just two stops -- Basti and Ayodhya -- once regular operations start from July 9.

At some stations, folk dancers, dressed in bright yellow and orange, danced to the beats of drums with the Vande Bharat train in the backdrop.

Before flagging off the train, the prime minister, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, interacted with



34 children from different schools of Lucknow on board the train.

"It was a very exciting moment for us to see the prime minister in person. He also interacted with us," said Swarnim Mishra, a class 11 student of Lucknow Public College.

"This Vande Bharat train is so futuristic. Be it the rotating seats or touch operated lights, everything feels so nice and high-tech," said another student on his maiden Vande Bharat journey.

The express train will run six days a week, barring Saturdays, with a little over 550 passengers.

The train will include seven chair cars and one executive-class coach and will accommodate 556 people.

The base fare for the chair car is Rs 724 while a seat in the executive class will cost Rs 1,470 per passenger for the journey from Gorakhpur, the home turf of Adityanath to Lucknow. The passengers will be provided with meals, snacks and tea by the IRCTC.

Amid reports of Railways reviewing fares of low-occupancy Vande Bharat trains, some locals were of the opinion that ticket prices for the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train should also be reviewed.

"A person can travel from Gorakhpur to Lucknow on any of the two intercity trains that run daily between the two cities for just Rs 125. In comparison, the Vande Bharat is quite expensive despite the additional benefits," Anjani Sinha, a 51-year-old local businessman said.

"The government should reduce the fare to ensure that the common man can travel on this Vande Bharat train," said Ramesh Dubey, a shop owner.

However, Anurag Tripathi, a college student, said the fare was justified owing to the facilities provided on board.

"It is an AC train that offers meals, and clean and comfortable travel. It is worth the extra money," said the 27-year-old.