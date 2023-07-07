Home / India News / PM's firm policy is to ensure development of all states: FM Sitharaman

PM's firm policy is to ensure development of all states: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that she had found during the review meeting earlier held here that Puducherry had implemented various schemes completely

Press Trust of India Puducherry
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention is that all States and Union Territories should progress as it would ensure a wholistic development of the country.

Launching 'Credit Outreach programme' at a function organised by State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) here, she said, "Prime Minister is keen that the poor and have-nots, women and weaker sections in all the States and Union Territories should benefit under the various schemes." The Finance Minister sanctioned loan letters to 1.41 lakh beneficiaries in the Union Territory to the tune of Rs 2,628 crore under different programmes including Housing and Mudra schemes of the Central government operated by the public sector banks.

Sitharaman said that she had found during the review meeting earlier held here that Puducherry had implemented various schemes completely.

"The coordinated work and implementation of 22 flagship programmes by the territorial administration, ministers and also the banks in Puducherry had enabled the saturation of execution of the schemes evolved by the Centre," she said.

On the occasion, the Union Minister handed over a food delivery vehicle to Akshaya Patra Foundation under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme of Indian Bank and five defibrillators to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry.

She also flagged off a Mobile ATM van and said the Prime Minister was keen that the loans and financial assistance to the poor and have-nots should be available without delay and on time.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Union Territory government was functioning in tandem with the Centre and this had resulted in speedy execution of various projects.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the loans granted for the poor were very effective as they were saved from the clutches of the private money lenders. He appealed to the beneficiaries to sincerely repay the loans.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, ministers and legislators were present. 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanNarendra Modi

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

