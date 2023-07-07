Home / India News / PM Modi unveils 29 development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Varanasi

PM Modi unveils 29 development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Varanasi

He also laid the foundation stones or inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and adjoining districts

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Arriving here from Gorakhpur, the prime minister launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.

He also laid the foundation stones or inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and adjoining districts.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the programme.

Earlier in Gorakhpur, the prime minister attended the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and launched two Vande Bharat Express trains.

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

PM Modi to flag off luxury cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi on Jan 13

PM Modi to address public meeting during two-day visit to Varanasi

Rahul's plane 'deliberately' denied landing permission in Varanasi: Cong

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Delhi excise case: ED attaches over Rs 52-cr worth assets of Sisodia, wife

PM's firm policy is to ensure development of all states: FM Sitharaman

Tis Hazari firing: Court sends two advocates to police custody for 3 days

India in exciting period in technology space: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Take public action against extremist elements threatening UK: NSA Doval

Topics :Narendra ModiVaranasi

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story