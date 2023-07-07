Home / India News / Tis Hazari firing: Court sends two advocates to police custody for 3 days

A local court on Friday sent two leaders of the rival groups of lawyers allegedly involved in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari Court complex to three days in police custody

A local court on Friday sent two leaders of the rival groups of lawyers allegedly involved in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari Court complex to three days in police custody.

Manish Sharma, the vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma, the brother of the association's secretary Atul Sharma, were on Friday. A day earlier, three other advocates arrested in connection with the firing incident were sent to four-day police custody.

The police said the two groups were allegedly involved in the firing incident that was reported on the court premises on Wednesday.

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another association member. A video purporting to show a person firing in the air while some people throw stones and wooden planks was circulated on social media.

While sending Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma to police custody, Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh directed officials to ensure that the accused are not subjected to torture and they are allowed to have prescribed medicines.

Hours after the incident on Wednesday, the Bar Council of Delhi suspended Manish Sharma's license to practice law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the incident. He was also directed to appear before the lawyers' body on Friday.

Sharma's counsel said he had made a representation before the Bar Council of Delhi seeking time as the accused was in police custody.

"The BCD has provided four weeks to file a written reply and asked Manish Sharma to appear before it on August 25," Advocate Sanjay Sharma said.

