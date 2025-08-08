Home / India News / Amid NEP row, Tamil Nadu government rolls out new State Education Policy

Amid NEP row, Tamil Nadu government rolls out new State Education Policy

The DMK-led government has long opposed the three-language policy introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP), insisting that Tamil Nadu will continue with its two-language system

MK Stalin, Stalin
The Tamil Nadu government has consistently rejected the NEP (Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released the State Education Policy (SEP) on Friday at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram, Chennai. The SEP was prepared by a committee appointed by the state government and chaired by retired High Court Judge Justice D Murugesan, who submitted the report in 2024.   
Speaking at the event, Stalin said the education policy was curated keeping in mind the unique character of the state and announced that the state will only follow a two-language policy. “Through this education policy, we don’t want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies,” Stalin said.  Also read: Decoded: Why Tamil Nadu is engaged in a tussle with Centre over NEP
 
Opposition to NEP 2020 
The announcement follows months of protests against the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) promoted by the Centre. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government has consistently rejected the NEP, describing it as an attempt to impose Hindi on the state. Tamil Nadu has refused to adopt the policy.
 
In May, the state government filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the alleged withholding of around ₹2,200 crore in central funds, which it linked to its decision not to implement the NEP. The petition asks the court to declare that the NEP 2020 and the PM Shri Schools Scheme are not binding on the state without its formal consent.
 
The DMK government has argued that funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme have been unlawfully tied to these central schemes, describing the move as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, and illegal”.
 
Language policy dispute 
The NEP 2020 proposes a three-language formula, requiring students to learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. Tamil Nadu has traditionally followed a two-language policy, teaching only Tamil and English in schools. The state views the introduction of a third language as an attempt to impose Hindi, an issue sensitive since the anti-Hindi agitations of the 20th century.
 
Both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK have voiced strong objections to this element of the NEP, stressing the preservation of Tamil linguistic heritage and rejecting any form of Hindi imposition.
 
State's autonomy and concerns over centralisation 
The DMK government maintains that the NEP framework weakens the state’s autonomy over educational policy. Education is a concurrent subject in India, allowing both state and central governments to legislate. The state argues that the NEP enforces a uniform national approach that disregards regional socio-economic and cultural variations.
 
Centre’s position 
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has argued that the opposition to the NEP 2020 was denying students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu the opportunities and resources the policy offered.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC reopens plea on safety lapses at construction sites post Bhiwandi mishap

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

Search ops for missing people in Uttarakhand's Dharali continue: Official

Heat, humidity grip Delhi-NCR as monsoon stalls, AQI drops to 'moderate'

Supreme Court slams ED, questions low conviction rate in PMLA cases

Topics :Narendra ModiDMKthree language formulaBJP

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story