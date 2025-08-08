Heat, humidity grip Delhi-NCR as monsoon stalls, AQI drops to 'moderate'

The monsoon has once again lost momentum in Delhi-NCR, bringing in a spell of intense heat and humidity, reminding the residents of peak summer. The summer sun, coupled with humid conditions, has left residents struggling as daytime temperatures soar and respite remains out of reach.

ALSO READ: Rain batters North India; Yamuna rises in Delhi, floods hit hill states According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the present weather pattern is expected to persist for the next two to three days. Despite intermittent cloud cover and conditions that appear favourable for rain, the region has seen almost no precipitation. Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida have hovered between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius. The IMD has not forecast any significant change in this trend in the immediate future.

Today’s weather forecast for Delhi On Friday, Delhi is set to witness a partly cloudy sky, with a possibility of developments of thunderstorms in the evening or night hours. Very light to light rain may follow. Minimum temperatures range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, one to three degrees above normal. South-westerly winds are to prevail in the region, blowing at speeds of up to 22 kmph, gusting up to 30 kmph. Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category Adding to the discomfort, the city’s air quality dipped to the ‘moderate’ category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 10 am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at 114. The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, indicating potential respiratory discomfort for sensitive groups.

Lucknow shuts schools amid waterlogging While Delhi faces rising heat, other parts of northern India are grappling with excess rainfall. In Lucknow, all government, government-aided, and private schools from pre-primary to Class 8 are to remain closed on August 8, following heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging. The closure order, issued by the District Magistrate, covers institutions affiliated with all education boards in both urban and rural areas of the district. ALSO READ: Uttarkashi floods: Death toll reaches 5, 11 soldiers missing | Top updates Officials cited the continuing rain and a warning from the IMD forecasting further downpours as the basis for the precautionary measure. Several neighbourhoods in the city reported severe waterlogging. Similar conditions were witnessed in other parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, where rising water levels in the River Ganga led to the inundation of residential areas.