Home / India News / Heat, humidity grip Delhi-NCR as monsoon stalls, AQI drops to 'moderate'

Heat, humidity grip Delhi-NCR as monsoon stalls, AQI drops to 'moderate'

Maximum temperatures touch 36 degrees Celsius in the national capital; Lucknow shuts schools due to heavy rain as North India continues to witness monsoon mayhem

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot
On Friday, Delhi is set to witness a partly cloudy sky, with a possibility of developments of thunderstorms in the evening or night hours (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The monsoon has once again lost momentum in Delhi-NCR, bringing in a spell of intense heat and humidity, reminding the residents of peak summer. The summer sun, coupled with humid conditions, has left residents struggling as daytime temperatures soar and respite remains out of reach.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the present weather pattern is expected to persist for the next two to three days. Despite intermittent cloud cover and conditions that appear favourable for rain, the region has seen almost no precipitation. Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida have hovered between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius. The IMD has not forecast any significant change in this trend in the immediate future. 

Today’s weather forecast for Delhi

On Friday, Delhi is set to witness a partly cloudy sky, with a possibility of developments of thunderstorms in the evening or night hours. Very light to light rain may follow. Minimum temperatures range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, one to three degrees above normal. South-westerly winds are to prevail in the region, blowing at speeds of up to 22 kmph, gusting up to 30 kmph.

Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category

Adding to the discomfort, the city’s air quality dipped to the ‘moderate’ category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 10 am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at 114. The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, indicating potential respiratory discomfort for sensitive groups.

Lucknow shuts schools amid waterlogging

While Delhi faces rising heat, other parts of northern India are grappling with excess rainfall. In Lucknow, all government, government-aided, and private schools from pre-primary to Class 8 are to remain closed on August 8, following heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging. The closure order, issued by the District Magistrate, covers institutions affiliated with all education boards in both urban and rural areas of the district. 
Officials cited the continuing rain and a warning from the IMD forecasting further downpours as the basis for the precautionary measure. Several neighbourhoods in the city reported severe waterlogging. Similar conditions were witnessed in other parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, where rising water levels in the River Ganga led to the inundation of residential areas.

Monsoon havoc continues in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon has taken a tragic toll, claiming 202 lives since June 20, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Of these, 108 fatalities resulted from weather-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 94 deaths were linked to road accidents.
 
The relentless rains have also caused extensive damage to the state's infrastructure. As per the latest update from the SEOC, 452 roads—including two National Highways—remain blocked. In addition, 861 power distribution transformers and 244 water supply schemes are currently disrupted.
 
Districts including Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra have reported widespread destruction to homes, public utilities, roads, and crops. Mandi, the worst-affected district, has recorded 42 rain-related deaths. Since the onset of the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 51 landslides, 58 flash floods, and 30 cloudbursts. Rescue and relief operations continue, with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local authorities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court slams ED, questions low conviction rate in PMLA cases

LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City

In letter to CJ, HC judges seek meeting in Justice Prashant Kumar's matter

Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

Gujarat High Court extends Asaram's bail in 2013 rape case till August 21

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story