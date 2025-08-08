Home / India News / HC reopens plea on safety lapses at construction sites post Bhiwandi mishap

HC reopens plea on safety lapses at construction sites post Bhiwandi mishap

On August 5, an iron rod from an under-construction metro rail site in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district fell on a moving autorickshaw and pierced a 20-year-old passenger's head

Bombay High Court
In 2023, the high court had taken up a suo motu plea after two bystanders were killed when a cement block fell on them from the 52nd floor of an under-construction building in Worli. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bombay High Court has reopened a 2024 plea on safety lapses at high-rise construction sites in light of an accident earlier this week in which an iron rod from an under-construction metro rail site fell on a moving autorickshaw in Bhiwandi, injuring a man.

On August 5, an iron rod from an under-construction metro rail site in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district fell on a moving autorickshaw and pierced a 20-year-old passenger's head. 

ALSO READ: Can not monitor CM relief fund but expect fair use, says Bombay HC 

Expressing anguish over repeated safety breaches, a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Arif Doctor noted that although a committee was formed in 2023, its recommendations had not been circulated to all planning authorities.

In 2023, the high court had taken up a suo motu plea after two bystanders were killed when a cement block fell on them from the 52nd floor of an under-construction building in Worli.

The HC had directed the formation of a committee to recommend safety measures. 

Quoting its 2023 order, the court on Thursday said it had "expressed a hope that none of the high-rise constructions in the city of Mumbai should make people vulnerable and prone to such accidents in which innocent people would get hurt or lose their lives".

It further held that exposing people to such dangers in public areas amounted to a violation of their fundamental right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court on Thursday was informed that the committee had submitted its report. The bench then questioned if its recommendations were being implemented at construction sites that pose risks to the public. 

"Such concern of the court as on date is resurrected in view of the recent incident, in which an iron rod fell from the bridge under construction, and pierced the head of an autorickshaw passenger," the bench said.

The court directed the BMC to place on record the expert committee's safety guidelines, so that the state government can forward them for implementation to all municipal and planning authorities.

"These measures are in the larger public interest and therefore, expeditious action in this regard is required to be taken," the bench stressed, posting the matter for hearing on August 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

Search ops for missing people in Uttarakhand's Dharali continue: Official

Heat, humidity grip Delhi-NCR as monsoon stalls, AQI drops to 'moderate'

Supreme Court slams ED, questions low conviction rate in PMLA cases

In letter to CJ, HC judges seek meeting in Justice Prashant Kumar's matter

Topics :Bombay High Court

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story