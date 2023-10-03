Amid NewsClick raids, Editors Guild of India condemn police action

The early morning raids, seizure of phones and laptops, and ongoing questioning of several individuals, including journalists and commentators associated with the NewsClick media organisation on Tuesday, have led to criticism from media bodies, including the Editors Guild of India (EGI).

"EGI is concerned that these raids are yet another attempt to muzzle the media. While we recognise that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, due process must be followed," they said.

"The investigation of specific offences must not create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws, or impinge on freedom of expression and the raising of dissenting and critical voices," they added.

"We remind the government of the importance of independent media in a functioning democracy and urge it to ensure that the fourth pillar is respected, nurtured, and protected," EGI further stated.



Journalists Raided Amid China Funding Row

On Tuesday morning, Delhi Police sent their Special Cell teams to the residences of several journalists associated with the organisation. The raids took place at the residences of NewsClick Editor Prabir Purkayastha, video journalist Abhisar Sharma, political commentator and senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty, veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Bhasha Singh, Bappa Sinha, and Urmilesh.

A fresh case has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell against NewsClick under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as UAPA. Sources stated that devices, including laptops and mobile phones, belonging to the journalists have been seized. While no arrests have been made yet, the police mentioned that they might detain a few individuals based on the investigation.

New York Times Report on NewsClick

In August of this year, The New York Times published an investigation alleging that NewsClick is among organisations funded by a network tied to US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pushing Chinese propaganda.

"The authorities in India raided a news organisation tied to Mr Singham during a crackdown on the press, accusing it of having ties to the Chinese government but offering no proof… In New Delhi, corporate filings show Mr Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points," The New York Times reported.

This claim against the portal was first made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 when it searched NewsClick's premises as part of a probe into alleged foreign remittances.

Responding to the report, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha said, "These are not new allegations. They have been made in the past. We will respond to them in the appropriate forum, that is, the court, as the matter is sub judice."

The organisation was also raided by the Income Tax Department in 2021.