IRCTC launches Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot, the package covers 5 nights/6 days

Goa is one of the most popular choices for travellers as the state is blessed with scenic beauty, beautiful rivers, lakes, golden beaches, and architectural splendours, and that is why the state is also called "Tourist's paradise". The state is home to both beautiful temples and magnificent churches, and that is why many define Goa as the "The land of Sun, Sand and Sea".

IRCTC has launched a special package with confirmed train tickets in 3rd AC and SL starting from Rajkot. The train departs every Monday from Rajkot.

IRCTC launches the Amazing Goa package for 5 nights/6 days.

What is the travelling mode for the Amazing Goa package?

The Amazing Goa package trip will be covered by train.

What are the boarding and deboarding stations?

Here are the boarding and deboarding stations:

Boarding Stations are Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Ankleshwar, and Surat.

De-boarding stations are Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, and Rajkot.

What are the prices of the Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot package?

The Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot package offers:

3AC (Comfort)

Single: Rs 40200

Twin: Rs 25000

Triple: Rs 21600

Child With Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 18800

Child Without Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 18400

SL (Standard)

Single: Rs 36700

Twin: Rs 21500

Triple: Rs 18100

Child With Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 15300

Child Without Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 15000

What is the schedule of the Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot package?

Here's the Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot package:

On Day 1, the train departs from Rajkot railway station at 11:00 hrs by train no. 16337

On Day 2, the train will reach Madgaon Railway Station at 10:45 Hrs and then move to the hotel.

On Day 3, the travellers will proceed for South Goa sightseeing and visit Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church, and Mangeshi Temple. Then a boat cruise on river Mandovi, and thereafter, return to the hotel for dinner and overnight stay.

On Day 4, people will have an early morning breakfast and visit Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Baga Beach, and Anjuna Beach.

On Day 5, after early breakfast, check from the hotel and drop at

Madgaon Railway station to board Train no 22907 at 10:00 hrs.

On Day 6, Arrival at Rajkot Railway Station at 08:00 hrs and tour ends.

What is not included in this package?

Here are the things that are not included in the Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot package:

There wouldn't be any increase apart from anything mentioned in the inclusions.

Meals are preset, and choices of menu are not available.

Any other transfer charges other than those mentioned above.

Any still or video camera fees and increases in trade fare are also not included.

Hotel Details

The hotel will be Paradise Village Beach Resort or any similar property.