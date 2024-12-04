Amid 'no entry' for visitors, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Sambhal today

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other party MPs are planning a visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Wednesday, despite restrictions until December 10. The visit follows recent violence in the area, which resulted in four deaths.

The unrest was triggered by a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, conducted after a petition claimed the site was once a Harihar temple.

Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya has urged officials from neighbouring districts, including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, to prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering Sambhal by intercepting him at their district borders.

In letters to the police commissioners of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, as well as the superintendents of police in Amroha and Bulandshahr, Sambhal district magistrate said, “On November 24, a remaining survey was conducted, following which members of the Muslim community staged massive protests involving gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. As a result, the situation in Sambhal district has become extremely sensitive.”

He further said, “Until December 10, the entry of any external individuals, social organisations, or public representatives into Sambhal district is restricted without prior approval from the competent authority. Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.”

Congress calls for public support

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande urged public support for the visit. In a post on X, Pande announced that the Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, would travel by road from Delhi to Sambhal to meet the victims’ families.

More From This Section

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Avinash Pande said, “A Congress delegation led by Mr @RahulGandhi ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of victims of Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will gather at Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and leave for Sambhal. All of you are appealed to reach Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and give your invaluable contribution in this struggle. Your support is needed in the fight for democracy and justice.”

Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that officials have requested that Gandhi defer his visit.

Sambhal violence: Top updates

>A forensic team investigating the site of the Sambhal violence on Tuesday found six empty cartridges marked ‘made in Pakistan’, according to UP police sources cited by news agency PTI. In addition, the team recovered another empty cartridge labeled ‘made in the US’, officials said.

>Meanwhile, in Parliament, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of masterminding a ‘well-planned’ conspiracy behind the violence in Sambhal. He claimed that both official and personal firearms were used by police, leading to the deaths of innocent civilians and injuries to many others after locals protested by throwing stones against police brutality.

>Tensions in Sambhal have been rising since November 19, when the first survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid took place, following a court order in response to a petition claiming the site was once the location of a Harihar temple.

>Violence erupted on November 24 during a second survey of the mosque, leading to clashes between protesters and police. Four people were killed, and several others were injured.

>Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi reported that 29 police officers were injured during the violence.

[With agency inputs]