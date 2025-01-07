Amit Shah launches Bharatpol, India's new crime-fighting digital platform

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a new portal called Bharatpol, created by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This portal is designed to help catch criminals who flee abroad and improve cooperation between Indian authorities and international law enforcement, similar to the Interpol system.

Speaking at the launch event, Shah emphasised the transformative potential of Bharatpol, saying, "This is the beginning of taking our country’s international investigation into a new era. With the help of Bharatpol, police will be able to connect itself with Interpol very easily and speed up the investigation."

The portal's primary objective is to help law enforcement agencies across India swiftly address crimes that cross national borders, facilitating real-time access to critical international crime-fighting resources.

Shah also noted that India's new criminal law, which includes the provision of trials in abstention, will help ensure that criminals fleeing abroad are tried in Indian courts. Once convicted, it will be easier for authorities to seek their deportation or extradition.

What is Bharatpol and how does it work?

Developed by the CBI, the Bharatpol portal will allow police forces from states, Union Territories, and central agencies to quickly and efficiently send requests to Interpol for information on fugitives hiding abroad or any other relevant matters. The need for such a platform was highlighted by the increasing prevalence of transnational crimes such as cybercrime, financial fraud, online radicalisation, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and organised crime.

The Home Ministry also emphasised that the portal will be a significant asset for India's law enforcement agencies, providing real-time international assistance to help them respond swiftly to criminal activities.

Also Read

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government has taken several important initiatives to strengthen the country’s law enforcement agencies. Bharatpol portal will significantly facilitate Indian law enforcement agencies enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance," a statement from the ministry read.

One of the key features of the Bharatpol portal is its ability to improve communication between various law enforcement agencies in India and their international counterparts. Traditionally, communication between the CBI, Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs), and Unit Officers (UOs) has relied on letters, emails, and faxes, leading to delays in the process. Bharatpol addresses these inefficiencies by bringing all stakeholders onto a single digital platform, streamlining the process of sending and receiving requests for international assistance, including the issuance of Red Notices and other Interpol notices.

The portal also aims to reduce the delays that have historically hindered the prompt processing of such requests. "The project designed and executed by the CBI will cut avoidable delays and result in getting more notices published through Interpol in the future," news agency PTI quoted an officer familiar with the developments as saying.

India's efforts to strengthen international cooperation

The introduction of Bharatpol comes as a part of India’s broader efforts to enhance international cooperation in combating transnational crime. As of 2021, over 100 wanted criminals, including 26 in 2024, have been successfully extradited to India through coordination with Interpol.

The portal is expected to further strengthen India's ability to fight global crime and improve the efficiency of police forces dealing with complex international investigations.

A new era for field-level police officers

The Bharatpol portal is also expected to become a transformative tool for field-level police officers. By improving access to international assistance, the portal will enhance their efficiency in tackling crimes that span multiple countries and jurisdictions. It is also anticipated that Bharatpol will speed up investigations and help law enforcement agencies stay one step ahead of criminals who operate across borders.