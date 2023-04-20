Home / India News / Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situation

Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situation

During the meeting, delegates from SCO member states shared information relating to large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their respective territories

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situation

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the head of departments of member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in New Delhi dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.
SCO, an inter-governmental organisation established in 2001, comprises eight member states – India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Since its accession as a full-fledged Member State in 2017, India has maintained an active engagement with the organisation. India is focusing on initiating proposals for the mutual benefit of the SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners.
During the meeting, delegates from SCO member states shared information relating to large-scale emergency situations, which occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle them.

The delegates also shared their views on the innovative practices, technologies, and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCO.
Based on these deliberations, the member-states enhanced cooperation in the field of preparedness, and emergency response and jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO.

Participants also discussed and approved the action plan for the implementation of the agreement between the SCO member-states on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situations in 2023-2025.
The action plan contributes to stepping up cooperation in dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations among SCO member-states.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO at the 2022 SCO Summit held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). As the current chair, India will host the next Summit of the Council of Heads of State this year.
India became a full member of SCO on June 9 in 2017. There are four observer states viz Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia and six dialogue partners – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. 

Topics :Amit ShahShanghai Cooperation OrganisationIndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Also Read

LIVE: SBI likely to raise $2 bn via offshore funds, board to meet on Apr18

Latest LIVE: Sebi bans Mehul Choksi from securities market for 10 yrs

Latest LIVE: Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case

LIVE updates: More than 100 shops gutted in Delhi's Chandni Chowk fire

LIVE: India needs to break free from narrow views of past, says PM Modi

Large villages at risk of losing out on development due to 'rural' tag

Haryana govt hikes dearness allowance by 4% for state govt employees

Suvendu dares Bengal CM to sue him over claims of her seeking Shah's help

How can Andhra CM declare Vizag plans when case is in SC, questions Naidu

'Increased cooperation between govt, states necessary for new age skilling'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story