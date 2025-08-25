Political parties slam Delhi Police for using force against SSC aspirants

Political parties slammed the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly using force against Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan against "mismanagement" in recruitment exams, even as the police denied claims of baton charging the demonstrators.

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted a video on X in which police personnel were seen pushing a protester and dragging another.

"At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the BJP's 'Lathi-Leela'. Brutal baton charge on SSC students and teachers, dragged them away forcefully. When it comes to providing jobs, the Modi government ranks last, but when it comes to lathi-charging youth, it is number one," he said.