Home / India News / Political parties slam Delhi Police for using force against SSC aspirants

Political parties slam Delhi Police for using force against SSC aspirants

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination

Delhi Police
Political parties slammed the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly using force against Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Political parties slammed the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly using force against Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan against "mismanagement" in recruitment exams, even as the police denied claims of baton charging the demonstrators.

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted a video on X in which police personnel were seen pushing a protester and dragging another.

"At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the BJP's 'Lathi-Leela'. Brutal baton charge on SSC students and teachers, dragged them away forcefully. When it comes to providing jobs, the Modi government ranks last, but when it comes to lathi-charging youth, it is number one," he said.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI, in a late-night post on X, levelled similar allegations.

"For demanding a fair SSC recruitment, today the Modi government had students thrashed with batons. Those who could not remove unemployment are now busy suppressing the voice of the youth," it said and pledged support to the protesting aspirants.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, around 1,500 protestors gathered at Ramlila Maidan, and 100 refused to leave the site after the permitted time despite multiple requests and intimations.

"Out of those who were not leaving, 44 protestors were detained. There was no laathi-charge," the officer said.

The SSC exam has seen numerous complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and exam centres located as far as 500 km from candidates' homes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

Noida dowry murder case: Victim's brother-in-law, father-in-law arrested

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Nikki Bhati dowry murder: All you need to know about Greater Noida case

IndiGo flight with Assam CM diverted to Agartala due to bad weather

Topics :Delhi PolicePolitical partiesSSC

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story