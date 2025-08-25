Bnak Holiday Today: Bank holidays in India are scheduled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The list covers national and regional holidays, RTGS transaction breaks, as well as the standard weekly closures on the second Saturday and every Sunday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions will be closed today, Monday, August 25, in observance of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev. The RBI calendar for 2025 shows that there will be 15 bank holidays in August of that year.

Banks across Assam will remain closed on Monday, August 25, in observance of the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. It is important to note that the banks in no other Indian state are observing this holiday. Bank Holiday Today in Assam: What is Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 2025? In Assam, Srimanta Sankardeva was a renowned saint, scholar, and cultural figure. His death is commemorated on the Tirubhav Tithi. In addition, he was a social-religious reformer, poet, writer, dancer, actor, musician, artist, polymath, and a pivotal member of the Bhakti movement in Assam. ALSO READ: CIBIL score not mandatory: Govt tells banks not to reject first-time loans The Reserve Bank of India claims that this festival is covered by the "holiday under negotiable instruments legislation." Nine of these holidays were set aside by the RBI for the month of August.

Next bank holiday? Banks in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada, will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is widely celebrated across the country. On August 27, 2025, banks and the Indian stock market will both observe Ganesh Chaturthi as a holiday. On this day, the BSE and NSE will both be closed. Bank holidays in August 2025? ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh visarjan and will schools be closed? In addition to the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam, the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 27 and Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on August 28 would be bank holidays in August 2025.

To commemorate regional, religious, and national holidays, banks are usually closed in various locations. Aside from the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month, banks are also closed on weekends. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual holiday calendar that details bank holidays in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issue of promissory notes and cheques. Transactions using these instruments are prohibited on these days. What services can I access on bank holidays? ALSO READ: Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here Customers will have nationwide access to online banking services, enabling them to use banking features even on bank holidays. Users can order checkbooks, obtain demand drafts, and transfer money via NEFT/RTGS forms.