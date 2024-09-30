Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Kharge's comments on PM Modi absolutely distasteful, disgraceful: Shah

Kharge's comments on PM Modi absolutely distasteful, disgraceful: Shah

Shah said 'a bitter display of spite', Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Amit Shah said Kharge's remarks showed how much hate and fear the Congress people have for PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday termed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful".

Shah said "a bitter display of spite", Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing Modi from power.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At an election rally in Jasrota in Jammu on Sunday, Kharge was taken ill as he suffered a "syncopal attack" but resumed his speech after a brief pause, saying he won't die before PM Modi is removed from power.

"I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," the Congress leader said. "I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me."

Shah hit out at Kharge over his remarks.

"Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.

"In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power," Shah wrote on X.

He said Kharge's remarks showed how much hate and fear the Congress people have for PM Modi and that they are constantly thinking of him.

"As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the minister said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana elections: Saini only CM who pays MSP on 24 crops, says Shah

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, asks whether he knows full form of MSP

Terrorism won't be allowed to comeback, it has been buried: Shah in J&K

Talks positive, decision soon on seat-sharing: CM Shinde after meeting Shah

Amit Shah's remarks spark strong protest from Bangladesh. What did he say?

Topics :Amit Shahmallikarjun khargeBJPCongress

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story