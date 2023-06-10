Amit Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhenkanal on June 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on June 17 and address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his one-day visit, will participate in the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' of the party in Dhenkanal.

Harichandan said some other senior leaders will also visit the state as part of the BJP's nationwide mass outreach campaign which is being held to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Party sources said BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to visit the state on June 22 to take part in the campaign.

The state BJP has chalked out a massive public outreach programme, which will include public rallies of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shah and Nadda.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also scheduled to attend various programmes across the state, another BJP leader said.