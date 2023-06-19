Home / India News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon, brings respite from heat

Jun 19 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Parts of the national capital and NCR region received rainfall on Monday afternoon, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

In Delhi, areas like Parliament Street, ITO, and Chanakypuri received showers while Faridabad and Noida also witnessed rainfall.

There was light rainfall in the morning as well, leading to muggy weather conditions.

The national capital received 5 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said.

The relative humidity in the city at 8:30 am was recorded at 96 per cent.

The weather department forecasted generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

