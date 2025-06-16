Home / India News / Boeing Dreamliner flight to Hyderabad heads back to Frankfurt mid-way

A Lufthansa Boeing Dreamliner bound for Hyderabad returned to Frankfurt mid-air after passengers were informed the flight lacked landing clearance

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)
Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had departed Frankfurt at around 2:14 pm local time. (Photo: Unsplash)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad was forced to turn back midway and return to Frankfurt Airport on Sunday, June 15, after passengers were informed that the aircraft lacked 'permission to land' in India.
 
Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had departed Frankfurt at around 2:14 pm local time and was scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday. However, flight tracking platforms indicated that the aircraft reversed course a few hours into the journey and returned to Germany.
 
A passenger on board, who was travelling from the United States to visit her mother in Hyderabad, shared her experience with news agency PTI. “We landed back in Frankfurt about 15 minutes ago and were only told that Hyderabad had not given permission for the flight to land,” she said.
 
“It was a smooth flight, but two hours in, they said we were going back. Now they’re giving us accommodation and said we’ll leave tomorrow at 10 am on the same flight,” she added.  ALSO READ | Air India crash a safety wake-up call for aviation industry, says Airbus
 

Flight tracking confirms return

 
Lufthansa’s live flight status page showed that LH752 landed back in Frankfurt at approximately 5:30 pm local time. Independent flight tracking site FlightAware also verified the aircraft’s mid-air turnaround.
 
Although the exact reason for the denial of landing remains uncertain, PTI reported that Hyderabad Air Traffic Control was informed by the crew of their decision to return shortly after departing from Frankfurt.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

