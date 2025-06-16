Boeing Dreamliner flight to Hyderabad heads back to Frankfurt mid-way

A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad was forced to turn back midway and return to Frankfurt Airport on Sunday, June 15, after passengers were informed that the aircraft lacked 'permission to land' in India.

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had departed Frankfurt at around 2:14 pm local time and was scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday. However, flight tracking platforms indicated that the aircraft reversed course a few hours into the journey and returned to Germany.

A passenger on board, who was travelling from the United States to visit her mother in Hyderabad, shared her experience with news agency PTI. “We landed back in Frankfurt about 15 minutes ago and were only told that Hyderabad had not given permission for the flight to land,” she said.

Flight tracking confirms return Lufthansa's live flight status page showed that LH752 landed back in Frankfurt at approximately 5:30 pm local time. Independent flight tracking site FlightAware also verified the aircraft's mid-air turnaround. Although the exact reason for the denial of landing remains uncertain, PTI reported that Hyderabad Air Traffic Control was informed by the crew of their decision to return shortly after departing from Frankfurt.