Yellow alert issued in Delhi, IMD forecasts moderate rainfall till June 19

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi till June 19, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and winds up to 50-60 kmph, with light to moderate rain likely during the early hours

The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to around 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover near 20 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Delhi until June 19, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds. A light to moderate spell of rain, along with lightning and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, is forecast during the early hours.
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to around 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover near 20 degrees Celsius. 
 

Storm disrupts city life, damages infrastructure

 
A powerful thunderstorm swept through Delhi over the weekend, delivering light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The downpour brought much-needed relief from the intense heat that had gripped the city.
 
However, the storm also caused significant disruptions, particularly during the early morning hours. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, affecting traffic flow. The severe weather reportedly caused widespread damage, including a mobile tower collapse in Safdarjung Enclave, uprooted trees, and power outages in various parts of the city.
 

Weather system behind the weekend storm

 
The weather department said the storm was triggered by a combination of factors: moisture from the Bay of Bengal interacting with a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan, and a trough extending eastward. 
 

Air quality improves after rain

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 113 at 8 am on June 16, compared to 146 recorded the previous day.  According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
 

Heavy rainfall forecast in southern India

 
The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 17, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period. 
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

