Yellow alert issued in Delhi, IMD forecasts moderate rainfall till June 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Delhi until June 19, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds. A light to moderate spell of rain, along with lightning and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, is forecast during the early hours.

ALSO READ: Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate' The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to around 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover near 20 degrees Celsius.

Storm disrupts city life, damages infrastructure

A powerful thunderstorm swept through Delhi over the weekend, delivering light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The downpour brought much-needed relief from the intense heat that had gripped the city.

However, the storm also caused significant disruptions, particularly during the early morning hours. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, affecting traffic flow. The severe weather reportedly caused widespread damage, including a mobile tower collapse in Safdarjung Enclave, uprooted trees, and power outages in various parts of the city. Weather system behind the weekend storm ALSO READ: Southwest monsoon to cover most of India by June 17, IMD forecasts The weather department said the storm was triggered by a combination of factors: moisture from the Bay of Bengal interacting with a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan, and a trough extending eastward.