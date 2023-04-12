Home / India News / 'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters at Batala station, informers to be rewarded

'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters at Batala station, informers to be rewarded

"Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster

Chandigarh
'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters at Batala station, informers to be rewarded

Apr 12 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Posters declaring radical preacher Amritpal Singh as a "wanted man" were pasted at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

In the posters pasted by the government railway police, it is mentioned that Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown, is wanted in multiple cases by police.

"Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster.

The name of the informer will be kept confidential, it said.

Police had last month launched a major crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritpal, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

His close aide Papalpreet Singh was held recently by the state police.

The radical preacher and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Topics :PunjabPunjab Police

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

