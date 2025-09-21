Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to host week-long 'GST Savings Festival' from Sept 22-29

Rajasthan govt to host week-long 'GST Savings Festival' from Sept 22-29

The CM directed the public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies by engaging with traders and using hoardings, banners, and social media posts

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Addressing his cabinet ministers and other legislators through a video conference, Sharma said the GST rate restructuring will benefit all sections of society, be it farmers and industries, or the middle class. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
The Rajasthan government will observe a 'GST Savings Festival' from September 22 to 29 to spread awareness about the recent tax cuts, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Sunday.

Addressing his cabinet ministers and other legislators through a video conference, Sharma said the GST rate restructuring will benefit all sections of society, be it farmers and industries, or the middle class.

"This reform will make essential commodities more affordable, increase consumption, and benefit both consumers and businesses," Sharma said.

The CM directed the public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies by engaging with traders and using hoardings, banners, and social media posts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

