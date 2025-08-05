Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 40-day parole

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, has been granted a 40-day parole, sources said on Tuesday.

Singh (57) will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the 40-day period beginning Tuesday, the sources said.

This comes months after Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak after being granted a 21-day furlough in April.

In January, Singh was granted a 30-day parole, ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

He was also granted a 20-day parole on October 1 last year, ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.