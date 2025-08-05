Home / India News / Light rain likely in Delhi-NCR; schools closed in Varanasi due to flood

Light rain likely in Delhi-NCR; schools closed in Varanasi due to flood

As monsoon rains sweep northern India, Delhi braces for light showers while other cities battle severe flooding, traffic disruptions, and power outages

According to the IMD’s daily forecast, the sky will remain generally cloudy (Photo:PTI)
Delhi-NCR is likely to experience light to very light rainfall today with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 
 
The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 25.8 degrees Celsius.
 
According to the IMD’s daily forecast, the sky will remain generally cloudy. A few spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers are expected at many places, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at isolated locations during the afternoon and evening. 
Despite the humid conditions, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 99 at 9 am on August 5, down slightly from the 24-hour average of 78 recorded on August 4.
 
As per CPCB norms, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
The IMD has predicted light rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region until August 8. 
 
Schools shut in Varanasi amid flood-like situation 
All schools in Varanasi, across all boards and up to Class 12, will remain closed on August 5 and 6 due to worsening flood-like conditions. Visuals from Namo Ghat showed dangerously high water levels, and residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, leading to traffic snarls across the city.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to monitor the situation in 12 affected districts. He directed ministers and senior officials to stay on the ground, oversee operations round the clock, and ensure swift and transparent relief efforts. 
 
Heavy rain triggers traffic jams, power cuts in Gurugram
 
Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on August 4 led to severe waterlogging, power outages, and traffic jams in several areas, including the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Commuters faced long delays as traffic police managed congestion in the rain-affected zones.
 
Residents criticised the Municipal Corporation and GMDA for failing to clear drainage systems despite repeated complaints and substantial expenditure. Officials stated that personnel were deployed to ensure smooth traffic movement across waterlogged roads.
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

