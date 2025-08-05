Light rain likely in Delhi-NCR; schools closed in Varanasi due to flood

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience light to very light rainfall today with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 25.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD’s daily forecast, the sky will remain generally cloudy. A few spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers are expected at many places, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at isolated locations during the afternoon and evening.

ALSO READ: Patna's ₹422 cr flyover caves in after rains, just 2 months post launch Despite the humid conditions, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 99 at 9 am on August 5, down slightly from the 24-hour average of 78 recorded on August 4. As per CPCB norms, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Schools shut in Varanasi amid flood-like situation The IMD has predicted light rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region until August 8.

All schools in Varanasi, across all boards and up to Class 12, will remain closed on August 5 and 6 due to worsening flood-like conditions. Visuals from Namo Ghat showed dangerously high water levels, and residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, leading to traffic snarls across the city. ALSO READ: Met issues 'orange' alert in Himachal, 103 rain-related deaths so far Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to monitor the situation in 12 affected districts. He directed ministers and senior officials to stay on the ground, oversee operations round the clock, and ensure swift and transparent relief efforts.