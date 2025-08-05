Home / India News / SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in multi-crore loan scam case

SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in multi-crore loan scam case

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after perusing the report filed by a medical board and directed Wadhawan to surrender within two weeks

Supreme Court, SC
The Delhi High Court on September 9, 2024 granted Wadhawan bail on medical grounds saying he fell within the parameters of a "sick person". (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled bail granted to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore bank loan scam case.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after perusing the report filed by a medical board and directed Wadhawan to surrender within two weeks. 

The Delhi High Court on September 9, 2024 granted him bail on medical grounds saying Wadhawan fell within the parameters of a "sick person".

The order came on an appeal filed by the CBI appeal against the high court order.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the agency, had earlier said said Wadhawan suffered from no serious medical ailments and huge amounts of money were siphoned off in the case. 

The Wadhawan brothers -- Kapil and Dheeraj-- were arrested in this case in July 2022.

The agency filed a chargesheet in October 2022 following which a court took its cognisance. 

The FIR was registered on a complaint made by the Union Bank of India, which alleged DHFL, the housing finance company's then chairman-cum-managing director Kapil Wadhawan, then director Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India, and in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, the accused and others induced the consortium to sanction huge loans aggregating Rs 42,871.42 crore.

Much of the amount was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by alleged falsification of the books of the DHFL and dishonest default in repayment of legitimate dues of the consortium banks, the CBI claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme Courtfinancial scamsScamUnion Bank of IndiaDHFL

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

