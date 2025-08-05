MHA raises CISF strength to 220k; 70k personnel to be recruited by 2029

In a major initiative towards strengthening Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to support economic rise of the nation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved an increase in the strength of the Central Armed Police force from existing 1,62,000 to an authorized ceiling of 2,20,000 personnel.

As per the new move, 14,000 personnel will be recruited annually in the CISF for the next five years-- a growth which will also generate new employment opportunities, a document accessed by ANI reveals.

The upcoming recruitment drive will infuse young blood into the existing 1.62 lakh-strong force, making it more battle-ready.

As India's economy scales new heights, this augmentation will bolster CISF's deployment across a range of critical sectors, including the rapidly expanding Aviation sector, the Port sector, Thermal Power plants, Nuclear installations, vital installations like Hydro-Power plants, and Jails in Jammu and Kashmir. With the decline of Left-wing Extremism in states like Chhattisgarh, new industrial hubs are anticipated to emerge, necessitating a stronger CISF presence to provide comprehensive and effective security to these units. In 2024 alone, 13,230 personnel were recruited, and recruitment for another 24,098 personnel in the CISF is currently underway in 2025.

"These recruitment efforts are also likely to attract a greater number of women candidates, supported by the Force's progressive policies aimed at increasing the representation of women across all ranks. Due to this increase, CISF is in a position to raise one additional battalion, which will be helpful in deployment for Internal security duties, contingency deployment," an official told ANI. In the past year, CISF has inducted seven new units under its Security Wing, including deployments at the Parliament House Complex, Ayodhya Airport, NTPC Coal Mining Project in Hazaribagh, ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune, Buxar Thermal Power Project, Jawahar Thermal Power Project in Etah, and the Beas Satluj Link Project in Mandi. Additionally, two new units were inducted under the Fire Wing at the Parliament House Complex and Jawahar Thermal Power Project, Etah.