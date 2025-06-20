Home / India News / Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Kumar said the ambitious plan focuses on infrastructure development, heritage promotion, eco-tourism, and sustainable growth

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
According to the tourism department, the Islands witnessed a significant rise in tourist footfall over the past three years. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Port Blair
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar has said that a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to transform the archipelago into a world-class tourism destination.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said the ambitious plan focuses on infrastructure development, heritage promotion, eco-tourism, and sustainable growth.

Emphasising the strategic importance and unique appeal of the islands, he added, "The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, comprising 836 islands, is a rare blend of natural beauty, historical depth, and adventure tourism. We aim to elevate it to international tourism standards."  Kumar said that under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, approvals have been given for the construction of four five-star resorts on select islands, marking a key step towards premium tourism infrastructure.

Additionally, a dedicated yacht marina is in the pipeline, with an Expression of Interest (EoI) already floated.

"The marina will be instrumental in attracting cruise tourism and private yachts, enhancing the Islands' profile as a luxury destination," Kumar added.

On the heritage front, Kumar said efforts are underway to obtain UNESCO World Heritage Site status for the Cellular Jail, which is already on the tentative list.

"We want visitors to truly connect with the legacy of India's freedom struggle," he added.

To deepen this experience, a tourism circuit is being developed connecting the Cellular Jail, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island and Viper Island. The circuit will offer light and sound shows, guided tours, and immersive experiences to connect with India's freedom struggle, he added.

Recognising the island's vast coastal potential, accounting for over 25 per cent of India's coastline, the administration is promoting water sports and eco-adventures. Activities like scuba diving, snorkelling, and game fishing are being expanded with strict safety regulations and professional operators, he said.

The Chief Secretary also unveiled plans for astro-tourism, leveraging the region's unpolluted skies.

"Tourism is no longer confined to Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep. New destinations like Baratang Island, known for its mud volcanoes and limestone caves, are gaining popularity," he said.

The Chief Secretary said skill development programmes are being implemented for local youth to promote employment in tourism, hospitality, fisheries, and support services.

According to the tourism department, the Islands witnessed a significant rise in tourist footfall over the past three years.

In 2022, the archipelago recorded 2,35,061 domestic and 4,461 foreign tourists. In 2023, the numbers rose to 3,23,619 domestic and 9,025 foreign travellers.

The upward trend continued in 2024, with 7,10,397 domestic and 11,497 foreign tourists visiting the islands.

Tour and travel operators anticipate a further surge of over 25 per cent in tourist arrivals in the current year (2025), buoyed by new infrastructure developments and targeted promotion campaigns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Andaman and Nicobar IslandsIndian tourismtourism sector

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

