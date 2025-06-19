Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Palkhi 2025 Traffic Advisory: Thousands of devotees are heading to the annual Palkhi processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj on June 19 and 20, in Pune.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released a detailed safety and traffic advisory. Large gatherings are expected, to ensure smooth and secure celebration for this revered tradition drawing pilgrims from all across Maharashtra.

Palkhi processions: Safety guidelines

A major focus of the advisory is directed at the 1,494 hoarding agencies operating within PCMC limits. Agencies with hoardings along the Palkhi routes have been instructed to immediately inspect and reinforce their structures.

Officials emphasised the importance of structural integrity to avoid any kinds of accidents during the public gathering. The PCMC has warned of strict action against any agency found negligent in adhering to safety norms. Key Palkhi routes under PCMC jurisdiction To help residents plan, PCMC has shared the main routes expected to see heavy foot traffic: Nigdi to Dapodi

Dehu to Alandi

Dighi to Bopkhel Locals are advised to avoid non-essential travel on these routes during the procession days. Palkhi 2025: Real-time Palkhi tracking and updates Live updates on the Palkhi movement will be provided via Pune Police’s official social media handles.

Traffic diversions and alternate routes can be accessed at: https://diversion.punepolice.gov.in Traffic and crowd management measures In collaboration with the police, PCMC will implement road closures, diversions, and no-parking zones along key procession routes. Enhanced security, crowd management personnel, and first-aid stations will also be deployed to manage the large gatherings. Residents and local businesses along the Palkhi routes are urged to cooperate with civic authorities, stay updated on traffic regulations, and follow safety guidelines to ensure smooth proceedings. A Journey of devotion and unity The Palkhi is more than a procession; it’s a profound spiritual journey symbolising Maharashtra’s devotional legacy. Devotees walk together in harmony, singing abhangas and carrying the symbolic padukas (footwear) of the saints as an expression of faith and humility.