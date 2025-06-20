Home / India News / Doctor threatens to crash Air India flight, deboarded at Bengaluru airport

Doctor threatens to crash Air India flight, deboarded at Bengaluru airport

A 36-year-old doctor was removed from an Air India flight in Bengaluru after she allegedly threatened to crash the plane during a dispute over baggage, triggering a two-hour delay and security scare

Air India
The incident comes in the wake of the deadly crash of Air India flight AI171, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and around 30 people on the ground. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 36-year-old doctor was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to crash an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Surat, leading to a two-hour delay and a security scare. The incident occurred on board AI flight IX2749 and involved a heated dispute over cabin baggage placement, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
The passenger was identified as Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, a resident of Shivanahalli near Yelahanka, who was travelling alone with two bags.
 

Passenger refuses to comply with crew, issues mid-air threat

 
According to police, the Ayurvedic doctor bypassed the check-in counter and insisted on carrying both bags into the cabin. Once on board, she left one bag near the crew cabin and took the other to her seat (20F), violating airline baggage protocol.
 
When the cabin crew asked her to store the bag in the overhead bin above her seat, she refused and demanded that the crew take responsibility for it. Despite repeated instructions from both the crew and the captain, she refused to comply and became verbally abusive.
 
Fellow passengers attempted to calm her down, but she reportedly shouted at them as well. At one point, she allegedly threatened to crash the aircraft if the crew moved her bag. 
 

CISF intervenes as captain raises security alert

 
The captain subsequently alerted security, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were called to the aircraft. They boarded the plane and escorted Mohanbhai off the flight. The disturbance lasted from approximately 2.45 pm to 5.30 pm on June 17, as per a complaint filed by Agnimitra Bahinipati, associate manager of security at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
 

Doctor remains disruptive at police station

 
Police said the woman’s disruptive behaviour continued at the KIA police station, where she allegedly abused and manhandled officers. “This was the first time we heard such abusive language in the station,” a senior officer said.
 
Her husband, who works at an educational institution in Bengaluru and is originally from Odisha, told police that she had stopped practising medicine and was on her way to Gujarat to visit family. He also confirmed that she had caused disturbances in public places previously. Authorities are now verifying her background. 
 

Flight disruptions continue after deadly Air India crash

 
The incident comes in the wake of the deadly crash of Air India flight AI171, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and around 30 people on the ground. The London-bound flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, triggering widespread disruption to the airline’s services.
 
In the aftermath, Air India has announced multiple flight cancellations and diversions. The airline will reduce operations on 16 international routes connecting cities in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Far East. Three routes will be suspended between June 21 and July 15.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD issues 'yellow alert' in Delhi, Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall

Submit proposals for road infra development by Jun 30: UP CM to officials

PM Modi wishes Prez Murmu on birthday, praises her efforts to empower poor

Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed for 6th time

Veteran actor Vivek Lagoo passes away, Maha minister Shelar pays tribute

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaBengaluruSurat

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story