Doctor threatens to crash Air India flight, deboarded at Bengaluru airport

A 36-year-old doctor was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to crash an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Surat, leading to a two-hour delay and a security scare. The incident occurred on board AI flight IX2749 and involved a heated dispute over cabin baggage placement, according to a report by The Times of India.

The passenger was identified as Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, a resident of Shivanahalli near Yelahanka, who was travelling alone with two bags.

Passenger refuses to comply with crew, issues mid-air threat

According to police, the Ayurvedic doctor bypassed the check-in counter and insisted on carrying both bags into the cabin. Once on board, she left one bag near the crew cabin and took the other to her seat (20F), violating airline baggage protocol.

When the cabin crew asked her to store the bag in the overhead bin above her seat, she refused and demanded that the crew take responsibility for it. Despite repeated instructions from both the crew and the captain, she refused to comply and became verbally abusive. ALSO READ: Air India cuts 38 int'l flights weekly, halts 3 routes till mid-July Fellow passengers attempted to calm her down, but she reportedly shouted at them as well. At one point, she allegedly threatened to crash the aircraft if the crew moved her bag. CISF intervenes as captain raises security alert The captain subsequently alerted security, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were called to the aircraft. They boarded the plane and escorted Mohanbhai off the flight. The disturbance lasted from approximately 2.45 pm to 5.30 pm on June 17, as per a complaint filed by Agnimitra Bahinipati, associate manager of security at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Doctor remains disruptive at police station Police said the woman’s disruptive behaviour continued at the KIA police station, where she allegedly abused and manhandled officers. “This was the first time we heard such abusive language in the station,” a senior officer said. ALSO READ: Post Air India crash, govt mulls SOP for quicker insurance claim settlement Her husband, who works at an educational institution in Bengaluru and is originally from Odisha, told police that she had stopped practising medicine and was on her way to Gujarat to visit family. He also confirmed that she had caused disturbances in public places previously. Authorities are now verifying her background.