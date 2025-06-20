Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investment plans; Adani Group lines up ₹18,910 cr

The government of Andhra Pradesh has cleared 19 industrial projects worth ₹28,546 crore in its seventh State-Level Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting. This includes multiple investments from the Adani Group to the tune of around ₹ 18,910 crore.

The investments by the group include a Rs 8,010 crore project in Kadapa by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty One, and ₹10,900 crore across various districts by Adani Hydro Energy Four and Adani Hydro Energy One, together generating around 10,500 jobs.

The other major projects include a ₹1,583 crore Cognizant Technology Solutions India centre in Visakhapatnam, creating 8,000 jobs in three phases; a ₹1,622 crore project by Reliance Consumer Products at Orvakal; a ₹2,323 crore investment in Kadapa by Chinta Green Energy; and a ₹1,201 crore investment by Raymond across various locations.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission The SIPB-approved 19 projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 30,270 individuals. So far, across the seven SIPB meetings, approvals have been given to investments totalling ₹5,34,684 crore, generating job prospects for 4,73,969 people. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that additional incentives would be provided to industries and projects that invest in the state’s backward regions. He emphasised that establishing industries would spur development in those regions, create employment for locals, and thereby distribute prosperity across the state. The Chief Minister stressed that locals should receive the majority of jobs in the upcoming industrial projects in the state. Therefore, skill development for youth should be treated as a core policy objective. He reiterated that the coalition government is committed to balanced development across all regions of Andhra Pradesh. A plan is being drawn up to ensure that incoming investments are distributed evenly across the state.

The Chief Minister made it clear that companies allotted land must establish their units within the stipulated timeline. He instructed officials to engage in discussions with representatives of such companies. He also mentioned that MSME parks are being established in every Assembly constituency across the state, and these should be utilised to promote entrepreneurs under the ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’ initiative. ALSO READ: Adani group plans Airport unit IPO by 2027, hastens $100 billion capex He directed that details of all industries, projects, investments, and jobs created should be made available on an online portal. Furthermore, he suggested mapping these industries based on clusters.