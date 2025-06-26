DPIIT reviews issues affecting 11 infrastructure projects in 5 states

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed 18 issues affecting 11 infrastructure projects in Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Nagaland, an official statement said on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

"In the meeting, 18 issues across 11 significant projects were reviewed in the state of Jharkhand, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I pertaining to the state of Jharkhand was reviewed in detail, it said.