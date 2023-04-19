Home / India News / Andhra CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,362 cr Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (AP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 4,362 crore Mulapeta greenfield port in Srikakulam district, which is expected to completed within two years.

Besides the port, the Chief Minister also laid the foundations for a fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem, life irrigation project from Gotta barrage to Hira Mandalam reservoir and taking forward the works of Mahendra Tanaya river.

"I am proud to say that these four projects will change the face of Srikakulam district in the coming days," Reddy said addressing a public meeting at Naupada village, adding that the district is endowed with a 193 kilometre long coastline out of the southern state's total 974 km coastline.

However, he noted that over the decades, neither a port nor a fishing harbour or a fish landing centre was built in this coastal district which had the potential to become another Chennai or Mumbai.

Reddy observed that Mulapeta Port in Sonthabommali mandal would be completed in 24 months and that seaport has the potential to employ 35,000 people directly and indirectly, including creation of several other ancillary jobs.

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

