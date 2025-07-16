Home / India News / Andhra CM meets Sitharaman; seeks Rs 10,000 cr support for various projects

Naidu requested the central government to grant an additional allocation of Rs 10,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for 2025-26

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu submitted a memorandum requesting financial support for various state projects. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought additional financial support of Rs 10,000 crore for various projects.

On his second day of the visit, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief -- a key NDA ally -- highlighted that the state is still facing a deficit of financial resources due to bifurcation, an official release said.

Naidu requested the central government to grant an additional allocation of Rs 10,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for 2025-26.

He sought the release of the second tranche of funds as a grant to Amaravati capital, and appealed to the Union Minister to make up for the revenue deficit faced by the state under the 16th Finance Commission.

He submitted a memorandum requesting financial support for various state projects.

The chief minister informed Sitharaman that the construction of Amaravati requires a total of Rs 79,280 crore, with works worth Rs 44,351 crore already underway. However, Rs 26,000 crore remains unallocated, the release stated.

He emphasized the need for additional funds to complete the capital's development and requested that the second tranche of aid for Amaravati be disbursed as a grant.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to the central government for its support in the construction of Amaravati and the Polavaram project.

Union Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu was among other TDP leaders present in the meeting.

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduNirmala SitharamanAndhra PradeshAmaravatiTDPFinance Commission

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

