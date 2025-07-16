Andhra CM meets Sitharaman; seeks Rs 10,000 cr support for various projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought additional financial support of Rs 10,000 crore for various projects.

On his second day of the visit, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief -- a key NDA ally -- highlighted that the state is still facing a deficit of financial resources due to bifurcation, an official release said.

Naidu requested the central government to grant an additional allocation of Rs 10,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for 2025-26.

He sought the release of the second tranche of funds as a grant to Amaravati capital, and appealed to the Union Minister to make up for the revenue deficit faced by the state under the 16th Finance Commission.