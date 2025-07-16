IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

A Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday night after suffering an engine failure mid-air, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting sources.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely at 9:52 pm following a full emergency declaration. The number of passengers on board was not immediately available.

"Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on the Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source added. Further information is awaited.

