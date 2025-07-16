Home / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

The number of passengers on board was not immediately available

indigo airlines, indigo
The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely at 9:52 pm following a full emergency declaration. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:56 PM IST
A Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday night after suffering an engine failure mid-air, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting sources.
 
The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely at 9:52 pm following a full emergency declaration. The number of passengers on board was not immediately available.
 
"Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on the Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source added. Further information is awaited.
 
The mid-air scare comes more than a month after an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad. The crash, which killed all but one of the 242 on board and another 19 people on the ground, was the worst aviation disaster in a decade in India.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

