PM Modi to launch ₹7,000 crore development projects during Bihar visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore during his visit to Bihar on Friday, a senior party leader said.

According to state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Modi will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, the headquarters of East Champaran district.

"That Bihar is high on the Prime Minister's agenda can be gauged from the fact that he will be visiting the state for the 53rd time since he assumed power. The state will be showered with development projects worth Rs 7,196 crore," Jaiswal said.

He added that the projects are related to diverse sectors, including railways, national highways and roads, rural development, animal husbandry and dairy farming, and Information Technology.