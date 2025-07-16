Cabinet congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla on historic ISS mission

The Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for successfully completing his landmark 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25, with Shukla as the mission pilot. He became the first Indian to travel to the ISS and only the second Indian in space, following Rakesh Sharma’s mission in April 1984 aboard a Soviet spacecraft.

"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is not just a personal triumph – it is a beacon of inspiration for a new generation of young Indians. It will ignite the scientific temper, fuel curiosity, and inspire countless youth to pursue careers in science and embrace innovation," the Cabinet noted.

The Dragon Grace spacecraft lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. Alongside commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Shukla spent 18 days conducting 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach activities aboard the orbital platform. The Cabinet stated that the mission is a major milestone for India's ambitions in space exploration."It is a vital stepping stone towards India's own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. It reaffirms India's resolve to be at the forefront of human space exploration," the resolution said.