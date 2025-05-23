Andhra CM Naidu seeks Centre's support for solar and defence projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met three Union ministers here and sought the Centre's support for the state's renewable energy initiatives, a defence manufacturing hub proposal and a major water transfer project.

In his meeting with Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi, Naidu requested for the allocation of rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and urged expediting approval of the proposals submitted by state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) in January.

"Had a fruitful meeting... With the Centre's support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people, and lead India's clean energy transition," Naidu, a key ally of the NDA, said in a post on X after meeting Joshi.

The chief minister has set a target of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025. Under the scheme, SC/ST households will receive free rooftop solar systems, while backward caste households will get Rs 10,000 per kWp subsidy for up to 2kWp installations.

The state's Clean Energy Policy 2024-29 targets an additional 72.6 GW of renewable energy, including 40 GW of solar power.

In a separate meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Naidu presented a strategic vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation, an official statement said.

The proposals include development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programmes, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs, it said.

"We discussed a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a cornerstone of India's defence and aerospace future. With proposals ranging from thematic defence hubs and DRDO-linked Centres of Excellence to strategic infrastructure and policy innovations, Andhra Pradesh is fully geared to contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Grateful for his encouraging response and assurance of full support," the chief minister said in a post on X after meeting the defence minister.

Naidu also underlined the state's readiness -- with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment -- to play a leading role in advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission through self-reliant defence production and innovation, the statement said.

During his meeting with Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Naidu submitted a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project.

The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to the drought-affected areas through a three-part water transfer system, including the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

Naidu said the project supports national missions like Jal Jeevan, Blue Revolution, and Make in India, while highlighting Andhra Pradesh's rightful access to surplus water as a downstream state after bifurcation, the statement said.

"Met Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri @CRPaatil today to discuss effective measures to enhance water security in drought-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh.

"The Polavaram-Banakacherla initiative focuses on sustainable solutions to support irrigation, drinking water, and regional growth. Sought the Centre's full support to take this forward under our long-term vision for #SwarnaAndhra2047," Naidu posted on X.

Assuring that a detailed project report (DPR) would be submitted soon, Naidu requested timely approval for the project, the statement said.

Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present during the meetings.