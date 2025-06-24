Andhra girl named astronaut candidate for Titans Space programme in US

A 23-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has been selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space in the US, potentially paving the way for her to travel to space.

In a social media post, Dangeti Jahnavi, a native of Palakollu town in West Godavari district, announced that she had been selected as an ASCAN for Titans Space's inaugural class of 2025.

“I'm going to space… I'm incredibly honoured and excited to announce that I have been officially selected as an Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space-Inaugural Class of 2025,” Jahnavi wrote.

She added that the inaugural mission, scheduled for 2029, will be a Titans Space orbital flight lasting five hours, including three hours of sustained zero gravity.