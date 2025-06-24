Home / India News / Gujarat health dept confirms 275 as final toll of deadly Air India crash

Gujarat health dept confirms 275 as final toll of deadly Air India crash

An official death toll had not been released until now, with authorities stating that identification of victims would only be possible after DNA testing was completed

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash
The fateful aircraft crashed into the ground only seconds after take-off on June 12 en route to London. Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Gujarat health department on Tuesday confirmed the loss of 275 lives in the recent Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. That number includes 241 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft, as well as 34 individuals who were on the ground when the crash occurred, reported NDTV.
 
The fateful aircraft crashed into the ground only seconds after take-off on June 12 en route to London. No official death toll had been released until now, with authorities stating that identification of victims would only be possible after DNA testing was completed.
 
State government officials said that all the bodies have now been recovered. Of the total death count, 266 victims have been identified so far, while 256 bodies have been handed over to the families. Two hundred and sixty bodies were identified through DNA analysis and six using facial recognition techniques, the report added. The victims included 120 men, 124 women, and 16 children. Identification of the remaining bodies is still underway.

A flight that lasted only seconds 

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying non-stop to London, crashed less than a minute after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. Part of the aircraft came down on a students’ hostel complex within the premises of B J Medical College in the Meghani Nagar locality.
 
Among those killed in the crash was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had been travelling on the ill-fated flight. 
 
In response to safety concerns following the accident, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson recently assured both the public and the airline’s staff that its fleet — including the Boeing 787s — has undergone thorough inspections and remains safe for operation. He added that the airline is taking all necessary precautions in light of the AI171 crash.
 
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday stated that the aircraft’s black box is still in India and is being examined by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. He dismissed rumours suggesting that the data recorder would be sent abroad for analysis.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

RS Secretariat verifies 44 MPs' signatures to remove HC Judge Yadav

Power minister urges states to plan nuclear projects to meet rising demand

Power minister urges states to plan nuclear projects to meet rising demand

Parl panel asks why no FIR lodged over cash found at Justice Varma's house

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir Indiaairplane crashBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story