Monsoon hits Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, may intensify from June 25-30

The southwest monsoon hit Chandigarh and parts of Haryana on Tuesday.

According to the meterological department, conditions are favourable for its further advancement over Haryana and some more areas in Punjab in the next two days.

The monsoon had advanced over parts of Punjab on Sunday.

The Met office has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 25-30.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in the two states and Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.5, Patiala 33.1, Pathankot 34.1 and Mohali 33.3, while Bathinda experienced hot weather at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.