Home / India News / Monsoon hits Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, may intensify from June 25-30

Monsoon hits Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, may intensify from June 25-30

According to the meterological department, conditions are favourable for its further advancement over Haryana and some more areas in Punjab in the next two days

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 36.7, Karnal 30.2, Narnaul 35.4 and Gurugram 36. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The southwest monsoon hit Chandigarh and parts of Haryana on Tuesday.

According to the meterological department, conditions are favourable for its further advancement over Haryana and some more areas in Punjab in the next two days.

The monsoon had advanced over parts of Punjab on Sunday.

The Met office has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 25-30.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in the two states and Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius. 

Also Read

Kharif sowing up 10% till June 20 as south-west monsoon gathers pace

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Keep risk-prone tourist spots off-limits during monsoon: Maha chief secy

Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon lags until June 15

IMD predicts heatwave in north, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in south

ALSO READ: Delhi braces for arrival of monsoon tomorrow; IMD issues yellow alert
 

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.5, Patiala 33.1, Pathankot 34.1 and Mohali 33.3, while Bathinda experienced hot weather at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 36.7, Karnal 30.2, Narnaul 35.4 and Gurugram 36.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian Railways likely to increase train fares across all classes

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

Gujarat health dept confirms 275 as final toll of deadly Air India crash

Integration of govt, industry and academia vital for growth: Jitendra Singh

Topics :Monsoon ChandigarhRainfall

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story